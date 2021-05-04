Community mourns Morphew

About 30 people were in attendance to remember Suzanne Morphew’s 50th birthday Friday. Morphew, a Maysville resident, disappeared May 10, 2020, while out for a bike ride.
There was a scripture reading, prayer, a balloon release and snickerdoodle cookies on hand for the celebration.
Morphew’s friend Melinda Baumunk, who was unable to attend, said in a released statement:
“Ladies and Gentlemen, we are honored you are here. Our time on earth is precious, and we are grateful you have taken some of your time to honor Suzanne.
“My name is Melinda. Suzanne is my sweet, dear sister and today is our shared birthday. Please take a moment to reflect on our love for Suzanne as you listen to these special songs I chose for Suzanne’s birthday. With heartfelt love and appreciation.”
They also celebrated with some of Morphew’s favorite music, including “Dancing with Angels” by Monk and Neagle, “No one ever cared for me like Jesus” by Steffany Gretzinger and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” sung by Katherine McPhee.
They also sang “Happy Birthday.”
Also on hand was a bench honoring Morphew. The $800 bench was purchased through community donations. Organizers are currently looking for a place to locate the bench.
