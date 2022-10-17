Regional and local public transportation needs will be a topic of discussion for Chaffee County Commissioners today as they hear a presentation of the findings of a San Luis Valley Transportation Plan study.

 Hank Martin of Chaffee Shuttle will present the study’s findings to the commissioners along with potential strategies to address community public transportation needs in the Buena Vista to Salida corridor, the Salida to Saguache corridor and local needs within Buena Vista and Salida.

