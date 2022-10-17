Regional and local public transportation needs will be a topic of discussion for Chaffee County Commissioners today as they hear a presentation of the findings of a San Luis Valley Transportation Plan study.
Hank Martin of Chaffee Shuttle will present the study’s findings to the commissioners along with potential strategies to address community public transportation needs in the Buena Vista to Salida corridor, the Salida to Saguache corridor and local needs within Buena Vista and Salida.
The commissioners will also hear an update from Chaffee Housing Authority director Becky Gray, a building report from Dan Swallow, Chaffee County Director of Development Services for the count building department and an update from Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services director Josh Hadley.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. today at the board of commissioner room, 140 Crestone Ave. and will be available to watch online at https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
To listen by phone call 699-900-6833 and enter meeting code 109079543.
