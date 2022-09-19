Chaffee County Commissioners will hear a presentation from Rick Roberts with Eagleview Software during their work session at 9 a.m. today.
The work session is usually held the first Monday of the month, but was moved due to the Labor Day holiday.
Eagleview Software, as stated in the presentation to the county, is designed to “view property details in order to assess value in new and existing structures, which helps determine property tax rates.”
Commissioners are scheduled to talk with Roberts after lunch at 1:15 p.m.
Before the lunch break Commissioners will hear reports from different departments, including Kurt Jones with an update on the CSU Extension Office and a report from the Chaffee Fair Board.
They will also hear budget discussions and reports from Becky Gray at Chaffee Housing Authority, Dan Short with the planning office and Rich Atkins with the office of emergency management.
Gary Greiner will have an engineering update and county attorney Miles Cottom will give a report on planning update.
Commissioners will also hear from Jake Rishavy with the Economic Development Corporation budget consideration.
Meeting are open or can be attended virtually via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 1-699-900-6833 and entering meeting ID #109079543.
