The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing today on proposed changes to the commissioner districts ahead of the 2024 election.
The biggest change proposed to the current configuration would be the expansion of District 3 into what is now the northeastern section of District 2.
Other adjustments to the boundary lines are proposed for sections of Salida and Buena Vista.
District 3 is currently served by Commissioner P.T. Wood, who won his seat in the 2022 election.
Both seats in the remaining two districts will be up for grabs in the 2024 election, as Commissioners Greg Felt of District 2 and Keith Baker, representing District 1, are both term limited.
Redistricting is based on population and is regularly done to maintain ratios according to census numbers.
The current boundaries were set in 2011 according to the 2010 census: District 1 – 5,950; District 2 – 5,876; and District 3 – 5,983.
Under the proposed changes based on 2020 census figures the districts would break down to: District 1 – 6,099; District 2 – 6,035; and District 3 – 6,158.
In other business the commissioners will discuss support for the Colorado Parks and Wildlife low-head dam removal efforts.
Approval of acceptance of a right-of-way for Cottonwood Pass, CR 306, will also be considered.
A bid for the Granite Bridge project will be considered.
Commissioners will also hear a presentation exploring policy solutions for mitigating impacts of rapid growth and visitation in Chaffee County.
The in-person meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
