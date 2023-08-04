City votes to continue discussion on future land use map

After more than an hour of discussion, Salida City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to continue, for a second time, a resolution amending the city’s future land use map until the Aug. 15 meeting.
Some of the points discussed included Councilman Harald Kasper’s concern that the intent statement for the community and regional mixed-use area along U.S. 50 was too focused on automotive and vehicles.
The statement says, “Encourage reinvestment that enhances the economic vitality, safety, connectivity and character of the U.S. Highway 50 corridor. Maintain the auto-reliant commercial aspects of the corridor while also identifying opportunities for walkable mixed-use centers at key intersections, to improve pedestrian safety and enjoyment, expand housing options and support the transition of the corridor to a full-service destination for residents and visitors.”
Kasper said he thinks the U.S. 50 corridor is the ideal place for higher density within the city, and he wanted to move the area away from the “beloved” freeway zone, saying that U.S. 50 was all about cars and should be about housing.
There was a discussion about the Salida Golf Club, which is designated as a residential zone. Council members said they did not want to change anything about the club but discussed the possibility of using some of the vacant property around the course for high-density affordable housing.
The council talked about First Street between J and M streets. The original map had it designated as high efficiency, but the Salida Planning Commission had removed the designation. The council and the commission will meet Aug. 14 for a joint work session, and council members indicated they would like to discuss the future land use map with the Planning Commission during that meeting, which was the main reason for the continuation until Aug. 15.
Council unanimously passed an ordinance that would raise the compensation of the mayor, council members and city treasurer. The mayor’s compensation will increase from $650 to $1,000 monthly, while the council and treasurer's remuneration will increase from $450 to $750. These changes will only take effect for a newly elected or re-elected council person and will not affect the current sitting council.
In new business the council appointed Christy Doon, assistant city administrator, to serve as the interim city administrator, as Drew Nelson stepped down. They also adjusted her salary to $140,000 per year during the appointment. Along with that appointment, the council appointed Doon to fill Nelson’s seat as the city’s alternate appointment to the Chaffee Housing Authority.
Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with Xcel Energy for the Partners in Energy Program implementation phase. This goes along with the city’s Energy Action Plan, created through Xcel’s Partners in Energy program, which the council recently approved. Implementing the plan will “contribute to achieving the city’s goal of reducing energy-related carbon emissions,” Nelson said in a memo to the council.
