The Salida basketball teams split their games during a trip to Ellicott, with the Lady Spartans loosing to the Lady Thunderbirds 51-24, while the boys’ team won 57-38.
The girls’ team fell behind early and never caught up, while the boys’ started slow as well, down 15-8 at the end of the first quarter, before tying it up 24-24 at halftime, then pulling ahead for the win.
