Colorado Department of Transportation and CapitalTezak announced Friday morning the closure on U.S. 24 between Hartsel and Antero Junction will be removed by 5 p.m. Sunday.
The 21-day closure began April 17, allowing for the construction of two bridges.
Intermittent lane and shoulder closures will continue at both locations until the project is complete in June.
Both bridges, built in 1937, were structurally deficient. To maintain safety for the traveling public, each one is being replaced with a single aluminum box culvert, with reinforced concrete footings and floor.
