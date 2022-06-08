Fire burned about ½ acres of brush and trees and scorched a wooden bridge on the north side of the river, between the Arkansas River and the railroad tracks .5 mile east of the F Street Bridge Tuesday.
Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess said the call came in at 6 p.m.
The fire was contained quickly, Bess said, but took firefighters from Salida Fire Department, Chaffee County Fire Protection District and U.S. Forest Service about 2½ hours to get the fire out.
Bess said he did not know the exact cause of the blaze, but it seemed to emanate from a fuel receptacle at a campsite.
“It’s dry out there,” he said.
He said even though the area is green and we had some moisture a couple of weeks ago, it will take a lot more to get out of the current drought.
Bess advised campers and others to “be very careful” with outdoor fires.
There are no fire restrictions in Chaffee County at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.