Commissioners will meet with the Chaffee County Planning Commission via Zoom at 5 p.m. today to discuss the public engagement schedule for the comprehensive plan update.
At 6 p.m. the planning commission will review the Aspire Tours limited impact review, for 11302 CR 190 West, Salida.
This application has been continued from Feb. 25 and March 31.
This is an application for a business development that includes three different limited impact reviews:
• An outfitting facility including but not limited to rafting, hiking, fishing, mountain biking, backpacking, skiing and other forms of adventure tourism.
• A seasonal employee campground area.
• A public campground area, including cabins and tent sites in three phases. Multi-passenger vans will bring tourists to the property from the Front Range and will transport them to recreational activities.
