U.S. equities ended Tuesday mixed, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones down and the NASDAQ up.
The recent rise in coronavirus cases and the pressure on hospitals in the United States and Europe continue to gain attention.
The industrial sector, dragged by airlines, lagged the broader market, while the consumer discretionary sector led.
In economic news, September durable goods rose 1.9 percent month-over-month.
In corporate news, Advanced Micro Devices plans to acquire Xilinx for $35 billion in an all-stock deal.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose as yields dropped.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 222 points, 0.8 percent, to 27,464.
The spot price of gold rose $4.40 to $1,910.10.
Crude oil rose $.86 to $39.42 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading lower at 1.56 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is trading lower at .78 percent.
