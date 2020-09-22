Salida will wait and play football in the spring

The Salida Spartans will wait and play football this spring during season C, Salida athletic director Jim Coscarella announced on Monday.
The announcement came after the Colorado High School Activities Association initially voted to stick with its original schedule last week only to change course a few days later and allow schools the option to play now or in the spring as originally planned.
Last Thursday, the CHSAA board of directors voted to approve variances from the Governor’s COVID Response Team which provided member schools with the local option to play not only football, but also field hockey and sideline spirit during the fall season A. Schools had until Monday morning to make a decision.
“It’s been kind of a crazy couple of weeks,” Coscarella said, noting that CHSAA’s original schedule had a moratorium in place where no sports would be played during two months when cases of COVID-19 were expected to rise. The fall football season will now take place during that period.
“It’s odd that it got brought back up,” Coscarella said.
After learning of the possibility to play in the fall, however, Coscarella said he spoke with Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director, Superintendent David Blackburn, head football coach Matt Luttrell, CHSAA officials, numerous other athletic directors and some local doctors.
The issue was also discussed at a community leadership roundtable Thursday with various leaders from the county and local municipalities.
“From what I understand, the two superintendents (in Salida and Buena Vista), athletic directors and Andrea were all on the same page about what our priorities should be,” said county commissioner Greg Felt, who was part of the roundtable.
“Technically it was not our decision; it was the school’s and public health’s, but I thought the logic was sound.”
“They said wait until spring because they didn’t want to add risk to having schools open,” Coscarella said. “If it were allowed, we would have played in the fall.”
Buena Vista will also wait and play in the spring.
In class 2A, about half of the schools decided to play now while the other half will wait and play in the spring. Both seasons will crown state champions.
Montezuma-Cortez, however, is Salida’s only league opponent that also opted to play in the spring so it’s unclear how the season will be structured at this point. CHSAA has also taken the lead in scheduling football seasons.
By waiting, however, the Spartans also get some extra time to prepare for the season.
“We have a young team so it’s an opportunity for us to get bigger, stronger, faster,” Luttrell said. “We have a good shot to do something good with this group.”
Sideline spirit also got the option to resume this fall. With no sports to cheer for until basketball season, however, Coscarella said he gave the team the option to start having some open gyms, but it won’t start official practices yet.
The 15 teams who play field hockey, meanwhile, came to a consensus to play the sport in the spring.
“We’re trying to mitigate risks and it’s tough,” Felt said. “Should we send these kids to community X, let them mix it up for a couple of hours and then get back on the bus to come home?
“We have no idea how (other communities) are handling (the pandemic). There are variables we just don’t know.”
The spring football season will begin with practices on Feb. 22. First games can be held March 11 while the state championship will take place May 8.
“It’s going to be different, but it’s going to be fine,” Luttrell said.
