First Street Family Health recently approached Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center asking the hospital if doctors and staff could become employees.
Allison Gergley, HRRMC director of marketing and public relations, said they are currently in contract discussions, and some, but not all, contracts have been signed between FSFH doctors and the hospital.
Gergley said they have also talked to FSFH office staff and offered them positions, as well as informing all HRRMC employees.
Dr. Matt Burkley with First Street Family Health said a couple of factors led to financial difficulties for the clinic.
Last year, the clinic was the victim of a computer data breach and malware attack.
Burkley said the other main factor was that for the last 10 years, through 2022, the clinic was on a different payment process with the Medicare and Medicaid federal health care programs. Burkley said when that changed in 2022, as a smaller clinic, the new payment model “really hamstrung us.”
HRRMC is on a different payment setup than the clinic, so once the clinic is under the hospital’s organizational banner, they would be under the same payment schedule.
At this time there are no solid plans as to where staff from First Street Family Health will end up, but likely it will be either at the hospital or at the current hospital clinic at U.S. 50 and Holman Avenue.
Burkley said the clinic, which is currently used as both a clinic and as an administrative office, was being remodeled and it appears the administrative offices would be moved.
“There are a lot of moving parts to this, so that’s all we have right now,” Gergley said, adding that they hope to have this settled by October, which Burkley confirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.