The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees joined the City of Salida and Chaffee County Monday in passing a resolution approving the Chaffee County multijurisdictional hazard mitigation plan.
Adoption of the plan is a required condition of future funding for mitigation projects under multiple Federal Emergency Management Agency pre- and post-disaster mitigation grant programs.
The newly adopted plan will be in effect until 2027.
Two contracts were approved by the trustees.
They awarded a U.S. 50 planning and design contract to KLJ of Greenwood Village, a company that specializes in roadway design and traffic engineering.
The goal of the project is to initiate the planning and design process for future construction of streetscaping and way-finding improvements along the U.S. 50 corridor in Poncha Springs. Total cost for the project is projected at $157,226.
An evaluation project for town wells 1 and 2 was awarded to Providence Infrastructure Consultants of Littleton.
The company will evaluate both wells’ treatment and contact chambers installed in 1983 and make recommendations for potential replacement or relocation. Total cost of the project is estimated at $89,969.
Trustees approved change orders for the East Poncha Avenue asphalt project to accommodate a rise in the cost of asphalt since the contract was awarded to Avalanche Excavating in January. The estimated increase is $24,864, which will be added to the original bid of $574,256.75.
The board also approved a grout and cobble ditch lining for the Acequia Ditch along the U.S. 50 corridor. Estimated cost of the ditch lining is $130,204.
Trustees discussed concerns about the transition from 55 mph to 35 mph between milemarkers 224 and 226 on U.S. 285 south of Poncha Springs and the noise caused by trucks that use their compression-release engine brakes, also called “jake brakes,” to reduce speed quickly in that area. Possible extra signage and an engine brake and noise ordinance were suggested.
Trustees approved installation of additional signage, including a digital speed limit sign and warning signs to indicate a speed reduction to 35 mph ahead.
The question of a change in the town’s noise ordinance was passed on to the Planning and Zoning Commission for discussion.
In other business, trustees approved liquor license renewals for Vino Salida and Salida Market; reappointed Toni Baxter and Rich Mancuso to the Planning and Zoning Commission; and scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. Aug. 3 to discuss the Salida sewer.
