Salida City Council unanimously approved Resolution 2022-22, an agreement with Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing, or BETCH, for the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space/Overnight Parking Permit program at Centennial Park, Tuesday after hearing more than 1½ hours of community input.
Council members said it was an emergency situation, and they want to have the program up and running by Memorial Day.
Dates of anticipated operation are approximately June 1 through Oct. 31.
About a dozen people spoke in favor of the program, many of them stating that they work for or were on the board of BETCH.
Cory “Salty” Riggs, BETCH president, said council had made a proclamation stating Salida was supposed to be inclusive, but it’s not welcoming if you don’t have a home.
“You can’t sleep in public parks, you can’t sleep in your car,” she said. “There is literally nowhere for you to go. There’s nowhere for you to charge your devices unless you go spend money at a restaurant or a business when it’s open, and once it’s closed you’re out of luck. There’s nowhere for you to throw your trash away, there’s nowhere to shower, unless you can get to the aquatic center and spend the money. That’s not inclusive or welcoming at all. It makes life difficult for people whose lives are already very difficult because they don’t have a home.
“I also want to remind everybody that just because they don’t have a home doesn’t mean they aren’t productive and contributing members of our community.
“The budget last year we had $9.2 million come in from sales tax, and $7.9 million of that was from restaurants and retail. That means that actually we are the taxpayers.
“We are the ones who support the economy. Eighty-six percent of the tax revenue is our responsibility.
“We need help. That’s what we’re asking for, a helping hand from our community. We’re willing to work, we’re willing to make compromises.
“I would like to encourage the neighbors to volunteer. If you are worried about it, keep an eye on it with us, help us. But if you’re not a part of the solution, then you’re the problem, in my opinion.
“Nobody is complaining about all the cars that already park there. We have no idea who they are, their names, where they work, what their background looks like. Nobody is complaining about them either. Nobody is complaining about the homeless people that are already living there. Just us, and that doesn’t feel very welcoming here.”
About a half dozen people spoke against the program, many of them saying they lived near the park. They had several concerns, including trash, pets allowed in the program, safety of park users and increased noise. There were mentions of people already living in the park and complaints that nothing had been done to deal with them.
The most common complaint from neighbors, however, was lack of communication about the project from the city. Most of the neighbors who spoke mentioned they were disappointed that there had been no contact from the city about the project.
Program requirements
Permittee eligibility requirements include proof of current Salida-area employment with a minimum of 20 hours per week with required paystubs.
There will also be a background check through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, with no violent crime history and no outstanding warrants.
Items in the agreement between the city and BETCH include:
• Supervision/staffing requirements, including having a person on duty 24 hours a day.
• Access to basic services.
• Adherence to park rules, including no alcohol or drug use. Pets, which are not allowed in the park, will be allowed in the program area.
• Quiet hours, same as park hours.
• No tents or tarps, vehicles only.
• Primary contact information.
• Insurance requirements.
• Neighborhood outreach and service.
• Monthly summary reports.
• Disqualifying factors and termination language.
Some of those disqualifying factors, as stated in the agreement, include:
• Individuals in possession of or under the influence of illegal drugs.
• Individuals whose abuse of alcohol, marijuana or illegal drugs becomes harmful to themselves or others.
• Individuals who are listed on the Colorado Sex Offender Registry or other similar registry maintained by CBI, or who have been convicted of a violent crime, assault, domestic violence or theft (Class 1 misdemeanor or above) in the past five years, or who have an outstanding warrant for any of the above charges.
• Individuals not following all the site rules and unwilling to participate in site upkeep.
• Individuals not willing to treat other site participants and permit holders, staff, neighborhood residents, neighborhood hired help and businesses and their patrons with respect.
• Individuals not willing to abstain from violence, weapon possession, illegal drugs, theft and oppressive/discriminatory behavior.
• Individuals unwilling to make a good faith attempt to work toward long-term stability.
Community Development Director Bill Almquist put together a preliminary budget for the program, estimating costs at $33,842.51, which would include $2,500 for insurance, $4,500 for background checks $1,830.96 for hand sinks and $1,000 for an internet booster.
A $25,000 grant from Chaffee Housing Authority through the Housing Authority and Public Health will be used to cover $18,000 in pay to the two camp hosts including one person on call at all times, $10,000 to the program director and $7,500 to the oversight committee, which is listed in the budget breakdown as “BETCH compensation to ensure program runs smoothly.” They have also budgeted $5,000 for “mediation, counseling, medical emergency and hotel.”
The program will generate revenue, charging $10 a night for each of the 15 spots, running for 153 nights, thus bringing in $22,950 if each spot is filled every night it is open.
Councilman Justin Critelli wanted to know if any measures could be taken to insulate BETCH from “anything bad” that might happen at the park.
Salida Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post said there were pets in the park, and they know there is drinking and homeless people living not only in Centennial Park but all city parks.
