Chaffee County commissioners on Tuesday recognized the contributions to the county by Chaffee Housing Authority Director Becky Gray as she leaves that position to move out of state.
Gray was instrumental in establishing Chaffee Housing Authority and a variety of other programs within the county geared toward affordable housing options and housing assistance.
Gray has been the county’s housing director since 2018.
Commissioner Keith Baker said, “You are a hard act to follow and will be sorely missed.”
In other business commissioners continued until April 4 a public hearing on a request for a water cistern for property at 16035 Jay Bird Lane, Buena Vista, to be heard as the Board of Public Health. The continuance was to the applicant not posting the sign regarding the public hearing in time.
A land use code text amendment relating to heritage water subdivision exemptions was updated to clarify the definition of heritage water as a well existing before 1972 or having been shown to be beneficial before 1972.
The Granite Bridge project remains on hold as the commissioners opted to put the project out for bid again.
Only one bid came in the last round, and it was for $1.9 million, far above what the county was hoping.
The project will go out to bid for another six weeks.
Before adjourning to executive session, the commissioners approved secure transportation licensing and permitting regulations and directed the Emergency Medical Services director and legal staff to create the forms and procedures consistent with regulations.
The board then adjourned to executive session to receive legal advice in regard to land use code enforcement.
