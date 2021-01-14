Colorado politicians voiced opposition Wednesday to the decision to move U.S. Space Command Headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Sen. Michael Bennett (D- Colo.), Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) and Fifth Congressional District Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) issued statements opposing the decision, which they believed to have been made for political reasons.
The Secretary of the Air Force, on behalf of the Office of Secretary of Defense, announced the selection of Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville for Space Command’s new home Wednesday, according to an Air Force Public Affairs press release.
The decision was made from a list of six finalist candidate locations including Colorado Springs; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Bellevue, Nebraska; Cape Canaveral, Florida; and San Antonio, Texas.
Lamborn, who represents both El Paso and Chaffee counties in Congress, weighed in with national security concerns about the move.
“I am disappointed by the horrendous decision to rip U.S. Space Command out of its home in Colorado Springs and move it to a new location.
“There’s no way around it: relocating SPACECOM will materially damage our national security.
“As we speak, our near-peer adversaries, Russia and China, are actively working to defeat our space capabilities.
“Moving a critical institution like Space Command for political reasons unrelated to national security would be foolish at the best of times.
“In the midst of the ongoing great power competition between the U.S. and our allies against the forces of tyranny and absolutism represented by the Chinese Communist Party and Vladimir Putin, arbitrarily shuffling SPACECOM around like a political trophy would prove disastrous.
“This decision was not based on what is best for America’s national interests.
“For the good our of nation, I will fight this proposed move.
“I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House and Senate who I believe will be equally disturbed with this disruption to a critical national security mission.”
Lamborn sent a letter to President-elect Joe Biden Wednesday asking him to “use your authority immediately upon taking office as our nation’s commander-in-chief to reverse this foolish and hastily made decision.”
Polis said, “Reports that the in-depth military process found Colorado Springs to be the best location for military readiness and cost and recommended Colorado to the President only to be overruled for politically motivated reasons are deeply concerning.”
“This move threatens jobs, could cause serious economic damage, and upend the lives of hundreds of military and civilian families that were counting on U.S Space Command staying at home in Colorado Springs as well as harm military readiness.
“It would negatively impact the mission which Colorado Springs has been flawlessly executing, ensuring our national security in the space domain.
“This misguided decision would cost American taxpayers potentially billions of dollars and would be fiscally irresponsible if it is allowed to stand.
“We pledge to work with our federal delegation to restore integrity to the process as it unfolds.
“The work of so many partners in Colorado Springs and across the state has been critical to the shared effort to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado, and we are grateful for their partnership,” he said,
Following the announcement and reports, Bennet and Hickenlooper released a joint statement that President Donald Trump politicized the process.
“We are deeply disappointed the Trump Administration is trying to move Space Command from Colorado to Alabama.
“We do not believe this decision reflects the best choice, or even a rational choice, for our national security and ability to confront threats in space.
‘We are concerned by rumors that the Trump White House influenced this decision for political reasons.
“In the spring of 2019, the Air Force named six finalists for the permanent home of Space Command––four of them in Colorado. For reasons that were never clear, in the spring of 2020, the Air Force announced a subsequent process that eventually resulted in six new finalists, this time including only one in Colorado.
“And now, just as President Trump is leaving office, Colorado was not selected despite reports that it was the Air Force’s top choice.”
The release stated the senators will work closely with the Colorado delegation to ensure the Biden Administration reviews this purported decision.
“We believe a process based on the merits will keep Space Command in Colorado. There is no role for politics when it comes to our national security,” the release stated.
Space Command was originally based at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs from its beginnings as Air Force Space Command in 1985 until 2002.
When re-established in 2019 by the Trump administration, the command stayed in Colorado Springs.
The new choice, Huntsville, is currently home to the U.S. Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.
The other five finalist locations, including Colorado Springs, will remain reasonable alternatives for the U.S. Space Command Headquarters the Air Force release stated.
The Department of the Air Force anticipates making a final decision for the location of U.S. Space Command Headquarters in spring 2023, pending the results from the required environmental impact analysis.
Colorado Springs remains the provisional headquarters for the command until the permanent location is ready to support the mission, which is projected for 2026.
