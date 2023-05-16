Chaffee County commissioners will consider the allocation of $133,000 of Department of Human Services funds to Ark Valley Preschool during their meeting at 9 a.m. today.
The DHS funds will be used to help the renamed and reorganized Poncha Springs preschool with startup costs for the 2023-2024 school year.
The childcare center hopes to open its doors to 24 preschool-age students in August.
Commissioners will also consider the appeal of an administrative decision to deny a short-term rental license to Ryan and Christy Frank for property at 12920 W. CR 270, Nathrop, at the meeting.
Other items up for consideration include:
• A grant application related to the county cybersecurity plan.
• A Road and Bridge bid award of 2023 chip seal project to Cobitco.
• Purchase for a water truck for Chaffee County Landfill from DTI Trucks.
• A contract with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for public health related to financial year 2024 cancer, cardiovascular and pulmonary disease.
The meeting will be at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Mail St.
