A bill recently introduced in the Colorado House of Representatives seeks to provide protections for election officials.
HB22-1273 – Election Officials Protection Act, introduced Feb. 25, would make it “unlawful for a person to threaten, coerce or intimidate, or attempt to intimidate, an election official with the intent to interfere with the performance of the official’s duties or with the intent to retaliate against the official for the performance of the official’s duties.”
Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell was interviewed by Scott Franz of KUNC-Community Radio for Northern Colorado Public Radio prior to the bill’s introduction.
Mitchell spoke of the aftermath of the 2020 election, which brought threats to her and her staff.
She told Franz threats started on social media and continued into 2021.
The recent remodeling of the county clerk’s office included bulletproof glass and walls as safety measures.
Mitchell recounted an incident last summer when she was about a block away from the county building when she saw someone pull what looked to her like a gun trigger.
She told Franz she ducked into her car.
The object turned out to be a squirt gun, she said, but the incident was disturbing.
Mitchell told Franz she considering not running for election this year but said she was going to do her job and do it well, “and that’s what I can guarantee for the citizens of my county.”
In addition to the protection act, a related bill, HB22-1086 – The Vote Without Fear Act, introduced Jan. 19, would “prohibit a person from openly carrying a firearm within any polling location or central count facility, or within 100 feet of a ballot drop box or any building in which a polling location or central count facility is located, while an election or any related ongoing election administration activity is in progress.”
(0) comments
