Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center reminds voters that two polling places will be available for the Salida Hospital District board election on May 3.
Eligible electors in the Salida Hospital District may cast their ballots in the second-floor conference rooms at HRRMC’s main hospital at 1000 Rush Drive in Salida, or at the Chaffee County Annex building at 112 Linderman Ave. in Buena Vista.
The election will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 3.
Four candidates are running for three open board seats. The candidates, in the order in which they will appear on the ballot, are Rick Carroll, Bill Alderton, Dean Edwards and Lydia Segal. Candidate ballot order was determined by a lot drawing on March 3, according to a press release.
Eligible electors who want to cast an absentee ballot must file a new application for the absentee ballot with Juanita Ward, the designated election official, no later than 2 p.m. April 26.
Applications for absentee ballots are available at www.hrrmc.com or at the main reception desk at the hospital. Electors may also request an application by calling Ward at 719-530-2231 or sending her a request by mail at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, P.O. Box 429, 1000 Rush Drive, Salida, CO 81201.
Absentee ballots may be mailed back to Ward at the hospital or dropped off in the ballot box outside Ward’s office in the administrative suite of the hospital. No ballots may be received at any location inside the hospital except at the ballot box.
All absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. May 3. Postmarks will not count as receipt of the ballot.
