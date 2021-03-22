As proclaimed by President Joe Biden, Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide from Friday until sunset today in honor of the victims of the shooting in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area.
Polis said, “Colorado stands in solidarity with our Asian American community. The crimes and actions being committed against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are terrifying. The latest series of murders in Georgia reflect a surge of violent attacks being committed against Asian Americans. It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
“Colorado stands united with our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities against all forms of racism, violence, and hate that have occurred during the pandemic.”
