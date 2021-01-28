Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson announced Tuesday that the code enforcement officer will be back enforcing the two hour parking zones in the downtown area starting Monday.
Code enforcement for parking from Fourth Street to Sackett Avenue and from G Street to E Street was put on hold for several months due to a combination of factors including police department staffing levels, the summer-long closure of F Street and COVID-19 said Johnson.
The two hour parking zones in the area are marked with signs.
Those who have been, or plan on, parking in the downtown area, should be aware of these zones and make sure they move their vehicle in a timely manner.
