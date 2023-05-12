Bob Morasko, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center CEO, said the hospital is currently appraising the First Street Family Health building and considering its purchase.

Some personnel will probably move out of the hospital and into that new space, but Morasko said they don’t know all of the details yet. He said the hospital is nearing capacity, so they are looking for other space.

