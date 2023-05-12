Bob Morasko, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center CEO, said the hospital is currently appraising the First Street Family Health building and considering its purchase.
Some personnel will probably move out of the hospital and into that new space, but Morasko said they don’t know all of the details yet. He said the hospital is nearing capacity, so they are looking for other space.
The First Street staff will be moved to the hospital’s clinic at Holman Avenue and U.S. 50. That building currently houses the hospital’s clinic and some administrative staff, along with an education space.
However, once the staff from First Street is moved, that building will be too full, and the administrative staff will likely have to be moved, along with the building being renovated to fit the new staff.
Morasko said the First Street building will be too small for the administration, so there is still a lot of shuffling of staff to figure out.
Another factor is that it is unknown how many doctors and staff will be joining the hospital, as the contracts aren’t finalized yet.
“We don’t know what the cost will be yet or who will be joining us, as things are still up in the air,” Morasko said.
First Street Family Health reached out to the hospital due to financial difficulties, with the two top factors being a computer data breach and malware attack last year and changes to the payment process from Medicare and Medicaid.
Dr. Matt Burkley with First Street Family Health said that for the last 10 years, through 2022, the clinic was on a different payment process with Medicare and Medicaid federal health care programs. Burkley said when that changed in 2022, as a smaller clinic the new payment model “really hamstrung us.”
HRRMC is on a different payment setup than the clinic, so once the clinic is under the hospital’s organizational banner, they would be under the same payment schedule.
Because of the way the U.S. 50 clinic is classified as a rural health clinic, the doctors who work there are paid differently through Medicare and Medicaid than the doctors at First Street Family Health, which is one of the reasons First Street is being bought out by the hospital.
The cost of everything – new contracts for doctors and staff from First Street, the building and renovations at U.S. 50 – are still all up in the air, Morasko said, as there are just too many variables at this time.
