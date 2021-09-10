Salida City Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2021-12, zoning 3.87 acres of the Chaffee County government campus with a planned development overlay, with staff recommendations, which will allow development of the county’s proposed annexation building.
City staff recommended the county install sidewalks, curbs and gutters along Third Street, address land use code schedules and off-street parking and get administrative review and approval for the annex building.
There was no public comment.
The overlay was established because the area is currently zoned residential, as the original county building existed on the plot before zoning regulations.
Council members asked about the fact that the overlay has the option to allow for 20 percent of the lot being landscaped. Currently, the lot is more than 50 percent landscaped.
Joe DeLuca, with The Crabtree Group and representing the county, explained the option.
“Think about what institutional buildings are,” DeLuca said. “You don’t have a lot of landscaping here (referring to the Touber Building), nor at the library. Consider churches. It’s important where they are and the services they provide, but they also need room to grow. We are looking at this as a 50- to 100-year plan. The county will need room to grow. And like the library, the county has a park right across the street.”
In new business, the council unanimously approved a letter of support and an additional $300,000, on top of the already donated $50,000, to Jane’s Place.
Jane’s Place is a planned development of four buildings with 17 housing units and 1,375 square feet of nonprofit organization and community collaboration space.
In other business, council unanimously approved:
• Ordinance 2021-13 amending Chapter 16 of the municipal code to address changes to family child care homes, as required by recent state legislation.
• An amended agreement for employment of Erin Kelley, city clerk.
• Resolution 2021-31 reappointing two members to the Salida Recreation Board.
• Ordinance 2021-14 amending the municipal code updating procedures related to civil vehicle, traffic and parking violations.
• Extension until Oct. 6 of the declaration of local emergency regarding COVID-19.
Council also unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included:
• Brewers Rendezvous event.
• Monarch Crest Crank event.
• Colorado Grand event.
• Salida High School cross-country race at Vandaveer Ranch.
• Final settlement for the 2021 sewer reconstruction project.
• Final settlement for the biosolids concrete slab expansion project.
• A change order for the 2021 sanitary sewer CIPP project.
• Final settlement for the 2020 skatepark project.
•A hangar lease at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
