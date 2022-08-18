Dustin Ferguson, 35, of Villa Grove, will represent himself on a first degree murder charge in the death of Brian Taylor, 41, of Moffat, following 12th Judicial District Judge Amanda Hopkins’ recent rejection of a plea agreement that would have reduced the charge to attempted assault, a Class 4 felony.
That plea agreement was offered by former 12th Judicial District Attorney Alonzo Payne, signed by Ferguson, Hoag and Deputy District Attorney Ricardo Rivera and was filed April 21.
In the agreement Ferguson waived his right to a preliminary hearing in consideration of the offer.
Hopkins made her ruling rejecting the agreement July 26.
Ferguson appeared before Hopkins at the Saguache County Court House Tuesday.
Ferguson, who had been represented by attorney John Hoag, will be given access to the discovery in his case as he prepares his defense from Rio Grande County Jail.
The alleged attack occurred the night of Feb. 23 in a Villa Grove home.
According to the arrest affidavit, at the time of Ferguson’s arrest, a witness on scene reported Ferguson had stabbed Taylor, who was discovered dead at the scene by Saguache County Sheriff’s deputies.
Hopkins told Ferguson he had until 4 p.m. Sept. 16 to file new motions in his case.
Ferguson will next appear in 12th Judicial district court in Saguache at 11 a.m. Sept. 20.
