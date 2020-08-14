Changes for school bus riders

Changes in Salida School District transportation for the 2020-2021 school year include a widening of the “walking circle” for students and new procedures on the buses
Those living within the boundaries of Sackett Avenue/Scott Street to Holman Avenue and from Crestone Avenue to U.S. 50 will need to walk to school or find alternative transportation this year, even if they have ridden the bus in the past.
Evalyn Parks, Transportation Manager for Salida School District told Salida School Board members the change comes due to Colorado Department of Education and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing and sanitization of buses.
Under those guidelines buses will be running at about thirty-percent capacity this year.
As a result, the focus will be transporting those students who live the farthest out from schools, while students who are closer in who may have ridden the bus in the past may have to walk or find other transportation, at least until the district is sure of the number of students actually using the bus to get to school.
The routine of a bus ride will also change a little. Students will have their temperature scanned by on-board scanners entering and leaving the bus and will be given hand sanitizer upon entering the bus, and masks must be worn by students in fifth grade and older.
Buses will be cleaned and wiped down after each run.
Parks said once a week each bus will be deep cleaned and sanitized, including windows and ceiling.
Drivers will also have wipes to sanitize hand rails, and driving equipment regularly.
“We’re going to do our best. We’re going to go out there and get the kids to school as safely as possible. That’s all we can do,” Parks said.
Parks said as it becomes more apparent how many students are riding the bus and from where, route changes may need to be made, including times of pick-ups and drop offs.
Letters will be sent out to parents to apprise them of the changes.
Salida School Superintendent David Blackburn said once they can see who’s really riding the bus, they may be able to revisit the walking circle and add some more stops, but to start with they wanted to make sure they have the capacity to get the kids farthest away and maintain enough social distancing on the bus.
Park said, “I’m optimistic. I think we’re going to be awesome.”
