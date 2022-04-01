The bull sale at the Salida Livestock Sale Barn on March 19 probably marked the end of an era in Salida.
The sale barn has been at its current location at 5005 U.S. 50 since the 1960s, but cattle ranching has been a major industry in the local area since the 1860s.
The reason for the end is changing times in the ranching business, not just locally but regionally and nationally as well.
“Video sales and larger regional sales have made it hard to keep the doors open,” said Deane’ LaRue, former manager of the sales barn. “The few remaining calves aren’t enough to maintain the sales barn. A lot of agricultural land is being subdivided, and there are fewer cow people around anymore.”
Another problem is that calves are still bringing the same money as they did a year ago while other prices have gone up.
“Margins were small to begin with.” LaRue said. “We have to pay the freight on calves and feed, so that’s another cost. It’s a really sad situation.”
LaRue worked at the sale barn for 20 years and spent another 10 years before that at the sale barn as a kid. She is the owner of Post Office Ranch.
The property is owned by Rocky Mountain Livestock Sales Inc. Britt Hughes of Rocky Mountain Livestock Sales Inc. said the property is currently not listed for sale and has not been sold in about 22 years, but the March 19 livestock sale probably would be the last because Salida is no longer an agricultural community.
“The video and regional markets are driving the smaller barns away,” he said.
The history of local livestock sales dates back to the late 1880s when livestock was taken by train to terminal markets in Kansas City, Omaha, St. Louis, Denver and Chicago. According to an article in Colorado Central magazine dated July 1, 2013, the introduction of the truck in 1934 had producers shipping stock to local livestock barns rather than the distant terminal markets, and soon the local livestock markets emerged as the leaders in livestock sales.
The first sale barn was located approximately where McDonald’s restaurant is today on U.S. 50 and was owned by Carl Rundell and Loy Adams. They built the current barn in 1958, and it was probably the highest elevation in Colorado for a sales barn, which was important because cattle thrive best when raised in an altitude where they are pastured while maturing. High altitude cattle flourish when shipped to lower areas.
Rundell died in 1975. He previously lived in Howard and operated a farm implement dealership. Adams died in 2007. He bought out Rundell shortly after the sale barn opened and bought and sold cattle until he retired in 2001. In the early 1960s, the Salida Sales Barn was one of the largest in the state.
Adams sold the barn to Bill Davis in 1965. Davis owned it for about three years, and Elbert W. “Fritz” Rundell and the Hollenbeck family bought it in 1968.
The Sales Barn became known as Rocky Mountain Livestock by 1992 when Jack D. Jones and Gary Hill succeeded Rundell and the Hollenbeck family as owners. Larry and Tommie Hughes obtained the property in 1999. Weekly auctions were held every Friday from September through the winter and on an as-needed basis
It is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
