Elections began this month for two seats on the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association board: one for Fremont County and one for Çuster County.
Each seat has two candidates, Sandra Attebery and Tommy Flower for Custer and Geoffrey S. Gerk and Nicholas Hellbusch for Fremont.
Ballots for the election are being mailed in May and must be returned to Survey & Ballot Systems, the company managing the election, by June 2.
Flower is the current director for Custer County and is running for re-election. Flower said he plans on completing his education efforts to become a more informed and educated member of the board.
“I have made concerted efforts to attend as many classes as I can to achieve that goal,” Flower said.
Flower said the most important issues the board faces now are the impacts of moving from coa-based energy to green energy such as solar and the cost of that electricity to customers.
His competitor is Sandra Attebery, who has been a Sangre de Cristo member for 25 years, a resident of Custer County for 34 years and was a business owner in Fremont County for 27 years.
“I commit to working for all the members in a responsible manner, maintaining fiscal responsibility and integrity on behalf of the members, making sure the appropriate resources are secured for all departments to function appropriately,” Attebery said.
Attebery said she believes the most important issues the board faces are customer service, reliability of service and responsibility and transparency with the members of the association.
“As a member of the association, I am confident I can bring useful experience, community knowledge, personal and negotiation skills and a real passion for the position,” Attebery said.
Fremont County faces a similar situation as current board member Gerk contends to retain his seat. Gerk, who became a co-op member in 1982 and a director in 2017, said his experience and education bring a lot to the board. By taking 21 courses through the National Rural Cooperative Association, Gerk achieved the Director Gold Credential.
“We need to continue to provide reliable and affordable electricity, including as many renewables as possible. And as part of this, we must encourage conservation through educating our members,” Gerk said. “We must find better ways to communicate with and listen to our members. We need to keep our pledge to end the Fire Mitigation Rider when all lines are cleared.”
Gerk’s opponent is Hellbusch, who moved to Coaldale in 2020 and became a co-op member that same year. Hellbusch was a financial auditor for the City of Colorado Springs for 20 years and believes his experience will help if he gains the director’s position. Hellsbusch said the board needs to focus on costs, transparency and sustainability, as these are the biggest issues facing the board.
“I believe that being on the board of directors and having direct experience in the industry would provide me the opportunity to help give back and connect and serve the local community that I enjoy being part of,” Hellbusch said.
