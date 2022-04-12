The Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County celebrated completion of its new play area Friday at the Salida club. Approximately 130 people, including 60 children, attended the event.
“It’s been a three-year process to get to this point,” said Brian Beaulieu, executive director. “We’re thrilled with the turnout today.”
Designer Bob Grether said the most mysterious thing when the Salida Boys & Girls Club moved into its new building, a former fitness center, was the lack of a playground.
Beaulieu said, “The only problem with this building is that it didn’t have a playground.”
The new addition has a large play structure for children, a shaded picnic area and an open play area that can host a variety of games such as soccer and tag. The entire area is enclosed by safety fencing.
Beaulieu said the area will be open to the community year-round. “Our goal is to have no fewer than 400 to 500 kids a year.”
The playground, named Molly’s Playground, was dedicated in memory of Molly Grether, who grew up in California before moving to Salida in 1999. She graduated from Salida High School in 2005. She died at age 31 in 2016 after a year-long battle with neck cancer.
Her mom, Katy Grether, said, “She came to the gym with us; she would get such a kick out of this.”
Live music was played by Andrea and Matthew Coen, and several people, including Beaulieu and the Grethers, spoke at the event. Brochures were also given out. Katy Grether said Molly regularly collected brochures, and “she had a world-class collection of brochures.”
Speaking about Bob and Katy Grether, Beaulieu said, “They helped us change a parking lot into a playground.” The project was supported by more than a hundred individual donors, foundations and businesses, including the Molly Grether Foundation.
