A truck driver sustained moderate injuries and U.S. 285 was closed Monday following a wreck that left a semitractor-trailer on its side.
Colorado State Patrol reported in a press release that a 2008 Volvo semitractor-trailer was southbound on U.S. 285. As the truck reached the bottom of Crow Hill, entering the town of Bailey, the driver, Lexi Calzado-Sardinas, 30, of Houston, Texas, failed to negotiate a curve to the right.
The truck crossed a raised center median and two northbound lanes while overturning onto its left side. It slid on its side until it came to rest near the edge of the North Fork of the South Platte River.
The highway was closed for two hours, followed by an alternate traffic pattern for an additional three hours while crews cleaned up the debris and recovered the vehicle.
Calzado-Sardinas was transported to a Denver-area hospital where he was treated for moderate injuries.
Excessive speed is suspected as a factor in the crash.
