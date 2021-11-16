Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce presented its Kickoff to Winter Saturday evening at Salida SteamPlant.
A smaller event than in past years, it was the first since fall 2019.
In the past, organizer Lori Roberts said, typically more than 30 businesses were represented. This year there were 17.
A variety of businesses were promoted, from well-established ones like Monarch Snowmobile Tours, which has been around for 30 years including 10 years under the current owner, to newcomers like Clutterless Concepts, an organizing service new to the area.
Roberts said local businesses like those represented at the kickoff are the ones that keep Salida’s economy going.
