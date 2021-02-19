With sales tax collection up once again in December, the City of Salida’s sales tax receipts finished 2020 up 15.3 percent over 2019.
Between the city’s 3 percent sales tax, the shared county 1 percent tax and the 15 percent marijuana tax, Salida collected $10,428,317 in 2020, an increase of $1,384,474 over 2019.
“December closed out 12 months of gains,” treasurer Merrell Bergin said. “It’s a great way to finish 12 terrible months otherwise.”
From its 3 percent sales tax, the city collected $710,450 in December, $105,802 more than in 2019. For the year, it collected $7,723,299 from the tax, a yearly increase of $1,072,482.
From the shared county tax, Salida collected $241,926 in December, an increase of $30,935 over December 2019.
For the year, the county tax totaled $2,580,358, an increase of $277,190.
Marijuana tax, meanwhile, was up 74.7 percent in December to $11,351. For the year, the city collected $124,660 from the marijuana tax, an increase of $34,802 when compared to 2019.
The total tax receipts also exceeded budget projections by 15.8 percent.
In total, retail trade accounted for 72 percent of the tax collections.
“That’s huge, but also dangerous and volatile,” Bergin said.
For the year, retail trade brought in $5,515,579 in taxes, an increase of $1,110,716, or 25.2 percent, over 2019.
According to the treasurer’s report, “a significant reason for the increase in the retail sector (were) online sales.”
Overall, gains were seen in short term rentals, outdoor recreation, hardware and building materials, groceries, liquor and auto parts.
The information sector, however, saw a decrease of 38.2 percent in collections for the year. Real estate, rental and leasing saw a 32.9 percent decrease and accommodation and food services experienced a 7.7 percent decline.
Manufacturing finished the year up 34.3 percent, wholesale was up 15.9 percent, construction was up 0.7 percent and all other sectors were up 15.0 percent.
