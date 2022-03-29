Colorado Mountain College will present a free author talk featuring Colorado writer Craig Childs, author of “The Animal Dialogues,” at noon today at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The talk is part of a CMC Common Reader author talk series.
Childs is an award-winning nature writer, a compelling storyteller and a fascinating observer of animals in the wild, a press release stated.
His book is a collection of short stories based on encounters he’s had with a wide range of creatures, from mosquitoes to sharks, from bighorn sheep to mountain lions and many more.
Audience members need not have read the book to enjoy Childs’ stories of his adventures.
For more information and links to a livestream event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, visit https://coloradomtn.edu/community-partnerships/common-reader/.
