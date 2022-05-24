Salidan Lori Boydston announced Saturday she intends to run as an independent for Senate District 4 in the Nov. 8 election.
The district includes Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, Park, Teller, Lake and portions of Douglas and Jefferson counties.
Boydston, who is gathering the required 1,000 petition signatures, said in a press release she wants to represent the district by bringing “improved Medicare for all to Colorado.”
She also said she will focus on bringing green energy jobs to the district, affordable housing, raising teacher pay and expanding broadband.
