The Roy Williams Foundation will host a “We Will Never Forget” memorial event and barbecue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Chipeta Park in Poncha Springs.
Twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks were carried out by al-Qaeda, two that targeted and hit the World Trade Center in New York City, the third hitting the Pentagon and a fourth that did not make its target but was likely headed to either the White House or Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
The attacks resulted in 2,977 dead and 25,000 injured, including many first responders.
The foundation will gather to honor and remember those who died in defense of the United States.
All veterans, active duty military and first responders will be guests of honor. The public is invited and donations will be accepted.
At 9 a.m. there will be a flag ceremony with taps, a rifle salute and a vocalist singing the national anthem at the Poncha Springs Veterans Memorial.
Presentation of colors, singing of the national anthem, taps and a rifle salute will be given at Poncha Springs Town Hall at 10 a.m.
Vietnam War veteran Jim Storey will be guest speaker at 10:30 a.m., followed by a speech by retired Command Sgt. Major John Wayne Troxell, former senior advisor to the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2015-2019.
From noon to 2 p.m. lunch will be served with barbecue by the Hunger Junction crew.
This is a nonpolitical event. To donate, volunteer or share ideas, visit www.roywilliamsfoundation.org, email roywilliamsfoundation@gmail.com, call Bret Collyer at 719-207-2598 or write to the Roy Williams Foundation, 9996 U.S. 50, Salida, CO 81201.
Roy Williams was a U.S. Army veteran who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and was also a Chaffee County sheriff’s deputy. He committed suicide on Nov. 5, 2019.
Coworkers from the sheriff’s office and other local first responders, as well as his comrades in arms from across the country, were impacted.
A group of those veterans and first responders got together and began to talk about veterans and mental health, at which point they decided to form the Roy Williams Foundation to help veterans who may not receive help through an overwhelmed Veterans Affairs system.
The 501(c)(3) organization’s stated goal is to “save lives by facilitating access to crisis intervention counselors and qualified mental health professionals to assist those struggling with PTSD and stem the tide of veteran suicide.”
