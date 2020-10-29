With the recent precipitation in the region, Undersheriff Andy Rohrich announced Wednesday Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office was lifting fire restrictions for all unincorporated land in Chaffee County effective immediately.
Although the fire danger has lowered, the sheriff’s office still urges the community to be cautious with the use of fires.
“Unincorporated land” does not include Forest Service Land, Bureau of Land Management land (BLM), nor does it include the cities of Salida, Buena Vista or Poncha Springs.
The Bureau of Land Management’s San Luis Valley and Royal Gorge field offices also lifted fire restrictions on BLM-managed lands in eastern and southern Colorado effective Wednesday.
The rescinded fire restrictions were enacted on BLM lands in both field offices after a prolonged period of drier and warmer weather.
While fire danger is lower with the recent and anticipated change in weather, fire officials still urge the public to be cautious with fire on BLM-managed lands.
“Lower fire danger doesn’t mean no fire danger,” said acting BLM Rocky Mountain District Manager Suzanne Copping. “Conditions can vary by day and by location, so we urge the public to be careful with fire and use common sense when having fires on public land.”
Fire officials remind visitors to practice fire safety when recreating outdoors:
• Keep campfires small and under control.
• Ensure that campfires are dead out. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.
• Keep a shovel and water nearby to douse escaped embers.
• Do not park or idle vehicles in tall dry grass. Heat from the vehicle’s exhaust can spark a wildfire.
• Do not allow chains to drag from vehicles or towed trailers.
• Fireworks are never allowed on federally managed lands.
BLM fire staff will be regularly assessing fuel conditions and weather across both field offices in the coming weeks.
If conditions warrant, fire restrictions will again be implemented where needed.
Check with the U.S. Forest Service, the city of Salida, the town of Buena Vista and town of Poncha Springs for any restrictions within their lands or municipalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.