The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will be in Buena Vista Wednesday and Thursday for a meeting that will be live streamed on CPW’s YouTube page.
The commission will discuss the License Distribution Public Engagement Update, 2023 OHV Trails Grant Funding Recommendations, Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program 2022 RFP, Colorado River Connectivity Channel update and election of officers, a press release stated.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and adjourn at 2 p.m. for a commission tour of the Ruby Mountain area on the Arkansas River. The commission will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and adjourn at 11:30 a.m.
Additional agenda items include updates on the Department of Agriculture, Department of Natural Resources, finances, Great Outdoors Colorado, Keystone Policy Center and wolf planning.
A complete agenda along with all materials for public review can be found on the CPW website, https://cpw.state.co.us/. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments for virtual meetings are available on the CPW website.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetings through the CPW website.
The next commission meeting is scheduled for July 21-22.
