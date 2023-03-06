Father, son take it ‘One Mile at a Time’

Travis Macy, left, and coauthor Patrick Regan with their book, “A Mile at a Time.” Book launches are planned for March 10 and 11.

 Photo by Arlene Shovald

Travis Macy, Salida, and his dad, Mark “Mace” Macy, faced a tremendous challenge competing in The World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji in 2019. At 671 kilometers (about 400 miles) it’s one of the most challenging endurance events on earth. And now the father and son team are facing something even harder. Mark has Alzheimer’s disease.

Travis Macy and co-author Patrick Regan of Salida have combined their writing with entries Mark wrote in a journal following his diagnosis on Oct. 16, 2018. The book, “A Mile at a Time,” details their participation in the grueling race – an almost impossible challenge for someone with Alzheimer’s – and their future challenges as Mark’s Alzheimer’s disease progresses.

