Ten capped and gowned graduates entered the crowded Salida SteamPlant ballroom Friday evening as the Horizons Exploratory Academy class of 2022 prepared to graduate.
Introductions were made by Principal Kristie Servis.
She told graduates they have the skills to be flexible and find solutions to problems. She challenged them to seek meaning in their lives.
“Figure out what means the most to you,” she said.
Servis thanked the graduates for allowing her to be a part of their last year at HEA.
Each graduate, as is the tradition at HEA graduation, had the opportunity to say a few words to gathered family, friends and guests.
Many graduates choked up and shed a few tears as they thanked their families and teachers who guided them through their years at the alternative high school.
Former HEA principal Talmage Trujillo was selected to give the keynote address.
Trujillo told the assembly, “For many of us this school is more meaningful than you may realize.”
Horizons students have spent time working with Operation Wolf, and Trujillo compared the graduates to a wolf pack, with the pack taking care of the one and the one helping to take care of the pack as values.
“Values adopted are, in many ways, going to define your path,” he said.
Trujillo challenged graduates with the Greek quote, “Know thyself.”
“Which version of yourself matters the most?” he asked.
He also reminded them to remain curious.
“I’m so proud of you,” he said.
A slideshow of each graduate past and present was shown, followed by presentation of diplomas.
Superintendent David Blackburn presented the class of 2022.
Blackburn told the students they proved more resilient than most of the adults around them during the pandemic.
He said with that resilience they have been a model for others.
Servis then gave the word for the new graduates to switch the tassels of their mortar boards, and graduates and students celebrated.
The Horizons Exploratory Academy 2022 graduates are: Azriel Mia Storm Alloy-Dryden, Sydney LeAnn Berggren, Caitlyn Marie Bridges, Jennifer Jane Denning, Kody Simonson Folks, Elizabeth Grace Gray Clutter, Patrick Yinxiong Mason, Ella Josette Nichols, Katherine Grace Oseneek and Adrian Isaiah Quintana.
