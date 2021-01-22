Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center reported two current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 Thursday.
One of those is an 35-year-old man from the south end of the county. There is no public information available on the other reported case.
With the inclusion of 10 new cases Thursday, the county’s pandemic case total rose to 808, with 56 cases reported in the last seven days.
The county’s 14 day case county was 105 as of Thursday and the 14-day positivity rate stood at 5.62 percent.
Chaffee County remains at level orange – high risk on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard dial.
Phase 1A and the first level of phase 1B vaccinations continue to be conducted.
Chaffee County Public Health reminded those who have received a first dose it is important to schedule a second dose through the vaccination scheduler using the date on the white Centers for Disease Control and Prevention card received at the first appointment.
Public Health advised the appointment does not replace the online scheduler. There are specific dates and slots available for second doses.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center announced Thursday it would hold a special vaccination event from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today for those currently included in the phase 1A and first level 1B vaccinations (first responders and those age 70 and older). Vaccinations are by reservation only at https://hrrmcvaccines.rsvpify.com/.
Chaffee County Public Health continues to offer vaccine clinics form 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays as well as community testing clinics from 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday through Thursday.
All clinics are held at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120 and are by appointment only.
To make an appointment for a first dose of vaccine visit chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing visit https://curative.com/sites/9101#9/38.5384/-106.0189.
Within the state, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported a pandemic total of 381,210 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday of those 4,708 cases resulted in death.
The state’s seven-day moving average of new cases was 1,595 with a seven-day positivity rate of 5.22.
The Colorado Department of Corrections reported the currently outbreak was down to seven active cases among inmates at Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
Chaffee County Public Health reported two new cases among correctional complex staff Tuesday.
As of Thursday the state public health department reported 313,169 first doses and 61,881 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered across the state.
