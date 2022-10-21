A regional transportation needs study was the focus of a presentation to Chaffee County commissioners during their Monday work session.
Hank Martin of Neighbor to Neighbor/Chaffee Shuttle presented results of the recent Helping Obtain Prosperity for Everyone transit survey being conducted by San Luis Valley Transit.
The study profiled several corridors and locations and made suggestions for potential mobility solutions in those areas.
Two corridors identified included Chaffee County locations, the Buena Vista to Salida corridor and the Salida to Saguache corridor.
The city of Salida and the town of Buena Vista were also considered in looking at local transportation needs.
In the Buena Vista to Salida corridor, the study found that:
• 25 percent of Chaffee County residents are older adults, 65 or older.
• This is the second highest population in the region and higher than the overall regionwide average.
• Chaffee County has the largest number of people who live and work in the same county.
• Almost 70 percent of Chaffee County residents drive (alone) to work.
• 40 percent of Chaffee County residents who work commute to either Salida or Buena Vista.
• The Chaffee Shuttle conducted a Buena Vista-Salida focused shuttle survey in 2019 and found there is a high demand for transportation options for entertainment/social destinations, with increased frequency in the evening and at night.
Community input indicated a desire for a regular fixed route to connect smaller towns with larger cities such as Buena Vista and Salida.
Potential solutions include expansion of shuttle services and conversations with large employers such as Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Buena Vista Correctional Complex, Monarch Mountain, Walmart and Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort to coordinated transit and mobility solutions.
Concerns and possible solutions for the Salida to Saguache corridor were similar, as were those for Buena Vista and Salida and environs.
The commissioners also heard an update from Becky Gray of the Chaffee Housing Authority.
Gray reported the groundbreaking ceremony for the temporary housing project Jane’s Place will occur Nov. 7.
Gray also mentioned shifts in some ongoing programming.
She said the Housing Authority had granted $25,000 to Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing, or BETCH, to help operate a safe outdoor space, which no one used.
She said a reorganization of the scope of training for that project was being considered.
Gray said the Housing Authority has been operating the Open Doors program whereby short-term rental owners were asked to offer long-term rentals of their property.
Gray said there was no interest in the program from property owners.
Under the program, the city currently has five RVs leased at Salida River Resort. Currently six adults and seven children are housed in those units.
Reports were also given by Development Services Director Dan Swallow and Emergency Medical Services Director Josh Hadley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.