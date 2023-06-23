Chaffee County commissioners voted to continue the public hearing and resolution that would change the commissioner district boundaries until their July 18 meeting.

The proposed boundary changes are being made to balance the population within each of the three commissioner districts, according to data from the 2020 census.

