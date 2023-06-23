Chaffee County commissioners voted to continue the public hearing and resolution that would change the commissioner district boundaries until their July 18 meeting.
The proposed boundary changes are being made to balance the population within each of the three commissioner districts, according to data from the 2020 census.
More detailed maps showing the proposed redistricting in the municipalities of Buena VIsta and Salida were made available.
Several neighborhoods and streets will shift from one district to another in the city areas.
The commissioners approved a contract with Rocky Mountain Mechanical for replacement of shop heaters, which quit working in November, not to exceed $23,000.
They approved four public health grants addressing health disparities, health emergency preparedness, health workforce hiring, retention and training and a yearly environmental health contract. The grants total about $650,000, Assistant County Attorney Lynda Knowles said.
Right-of-way for CR 300 in Nathrop, from Blue Triton Brands, was accepted in order to facilitate necessary road work in that area.
Commissioners approved a motion to pursue Colorado Broadband Office Advanced Capital Projects grant opportunities to expand broadband in Chaffee County and directed staff to finalize drafts to be ratified at the July meeting.
Several other items were continued to July meetings, including appointment of Chaffee Housing Authority board members and a request by Joe Cooper for acceptance of a major subdivision application during the temporary moratorium on such subdivisions while the Chaffee County land use code module 2 update is in progress.
