Quilters to meet Monday in Poncha Mar 10, 2023 Mar 10, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago

Monarch Quilters, a group of quilters, textile artists and quilt enthusiasts, will meet Monday at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.Social time and coffee will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the meeting at 9:30 a.m. Guests and new members are always welcome, according to a press release. For more information, contact Margy Brown at margybrown56@gmail.com.
