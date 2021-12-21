A group of about 100 volunteers turned out Saturday morning for the first Wreaths Across America presentation at Fairview Cemetery.
The event is part of a national project that is coordinated with the wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
Dennis Hunter, commander of American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64, welcomed the group, opening with a moment of silence followed by a brief prayer to honor fallen brothers and sisters, prisoners of war, those missing in action, those who have served and those who are serving today.
Karen Lasher, registrar for Chipeta Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said wreaths are usually placed at national cemeteries, but because Fairview is so far from a national cemetery the DAR and Legion were able to conduct this program for the first time at Fairview.
This being the first year, not all 1,000-plus veterans’ graves at Fairview, plus 37 in Howard and 32 at Poncha Springs cemeteries, received a wreath, but organizers hope next year enough donations of $15 per wreath will be received to provide for all the graves.
Donations for the Wreaths Across America project can be made all year. Checks should be made out to WAA, c/o Barb Smith, 8380 CR 144, Salida, CO 81201. Donations can also be made at the national website by credit card. Select Sponsor a Wreath at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/CO0233. Be sure to include CO0233 so the wreaths will be sent to Salida.
Salida Mayor Dan Shore spoke briefly, saying, “It is humbling to look at the great folks gathered here taking in the surroundings and knowing that we enjoy our freedoms because of the veterans who are here.”
Jennifer Scanga sang the national anthem, and an honor guard composed of American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Marine Corps League members presented the colors, followed by a three-rifle salute and playing of taps by Ted Sarai.
Chilly weather Saturday morning didn’t prevent volunteers from turning out to help with placement of the wreaths, but they warmed up with hot coffee and cookies donated by Safeway and hot chocolate donated by Dennis and Joann Hunter before placing the wreaths.
