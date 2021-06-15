The Salida Boys & Girls Club hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening for its new location Saturday.
Opening events took place at 10 a.m. and noon, with snacks on hand while the public could tour the new facility at 709 Palmer St., the former Exerflex Gym building.
Executive Director Brian Beaulieu introduced Duncan Campbell, Boys & Girls Club board president, who thanked everyone and spoke about how far they had come and where they are headed.
“This is a profound and transformational building for us,” Campbell said.
A Building Great Futures Capital Campaign is being used to help raise money for the purchase and improvements for the building, and Campbell said they had only $520,000 left of the $1.739 million goal.
Beaulieu thanked everyone who came to the grand opening, everyone who had contributed to the project and everyone working with the club.
He said they had been in their quiet phase while they made improvements to the building, but now they were moving to the public phase.
“I don’t really like being quiet, so I’m happy to move to the public phase, where we can now shoot to the stars and show everyone what goes on,” Beaulieu said.
Irene Alvarez, 15, Salida Boys & Girls Club 2020 middle school youth of the year, also spoke, saying she had been a member since she was 6 years old.
Alvarez said when she was younger she didn’t have a choice, but now that she is older she chooses to go to the club, because it brings her joy and a chance to become whatever she wants.
Beaulieu also acknowledged Bonnie McDonald and Brady’s West.
Brady’s West donated plants and flowers for visitors to take home after the grand opening, and McDonald helped the kids get everything set up for the celebration.
