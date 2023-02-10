St. Vincent General Hospital District is hiring Cypress Healthcare to manage the Leadville hospital during its financial turnaround efforts. 

The board of directors voted to approve the contract during a regular meeting Jan. 25 and will be paying the company $18,000 a month for their services, which the company is deferring for the first three months to help ease the hospital’s financial struggles. 

