Parade returns

After a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual Salida Parade of Lights will take place starting at 6 p.m. Friday along F Street.
This year’s parade includes about 25 entries in four categories: marching, float, commercial and equestrian/animal.
Vickie Sue Vigil of Salida Business Alliance said they were hoping for more entries, but sometimes people decide to join the parade in the days leading up to the event.
The parade’s theme is “The Polar Express” after the 1985 book by Chris Van Allsburg and the 2004 Warner Bros. movie.
First-place winners in each category will win $50 and a trophy.
The route begins at F and Fifth streets and runs down F Street to Riverside Park.
The parade, as always, will culminate in Santa Claus lighting Christmas Mountain USA and the trees in Holiday Park, followed by a fireworks display put on by Salida Fire Department.
Last year the lighting and fireworks were unaccompanied by a parade due to public health concerns.
Vigil said even though the parade may be smaller this year, it’s exciting to be able to offer something to usher in the holiday season.
A new feature this year will be a “photo opportunity area” at the Salida Rotary Amphitheater in Riverside Park.
The stage is decorated with a bench, backdrop, holiday garlands and lights. A special mailbox for letters to Santa is set up as well.
Unfortunately, Vigil said, Santa Claus cannot personally greet children this year because he has to get back to the North Pole right after the parade.
Kids can, however, write a letter to Santa and place it in the special mailbox, and it will be forwarded to Santa and published in The Mountain Mail.
Organizers of the parade ask that spectators and participants respect Chaffee County Public Health advisements for hand sanitizing, distancing and wearing masks.
