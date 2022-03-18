“Don’t test your luck driving impaired” during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Colorado Department of Transportation officials wrote in a press release Wednesday.
CDOT is joining forces with local law enforcement and Colorado State Patrol for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend DUI enforcement, which continues through Sunday.
Driving under the influence could cost more than $13,500. According to NoDUIColorado.org, the following fees may be required if charged with a DUI:
• Increased auto insurance – $3,600.
• Ignition interlock service – $2,172.
• Alcohol/drug treatment and education – $1,000.
• Defense attorney – $3,655.
• Arrest, court and legal fees – approximately $2,300.
Department of Revenue and DMV fees – approximately $773.
“We expect a lot of spirited festivities during this holiday, especially since the last two were impacted by the pandemic,” Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol said. “But I wouldn’t test your luck behind the wheel, even if you are Irish. Impaired driving is reckless and law enforcement will be watching because we know the monetary cost of a DUI is the least of someone’s worries when considering the impact of a serious or fatal crash.”
Last year’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend enforcement period ended with 229 arrests among 101 participating agencies. Recently the Presidents Day DUI enforcement period resulted in 140 arrests.
During enforcement periods, drivers may encounter sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement.
Local law enforcement agency plans can be found at ac://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal.
“Celebrations will likely occur all weekend long, but the party cannot extend to the roads,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Being safe and sober behind the wheel should not be a difficult proposition, especially with so many alternative ways to get to your destination. So don’t put your life, or that of others, at risk. It’s that simple.”
With impaired driving accounting for one-third of crashes and fatalities across the United States in mind, AAA’s Tow To Go program returns for the festive weekend, offering partygoers a backup plan to get home safe if not sober.
For yearly impaired-driving crash and fatality data in Colorado, visit https://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety/crash-data-management/fatal-crash-data. For trends involving impaired driving court cases, drug toxicology results and other impaired driving data, visit the Colorado Driving Under the Influence dashboard at https://ors.colorado.gov/ors-dui.
