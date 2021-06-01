Despite rain and chilly temperatures, a crowd turned out for Memorial Day observances beginning at 10 a.m. Monday at the Chaffee County Veterans Memorial Park in Poncha Springs.
American Legion Cmdr. Joe Beakey welcomed the crowd and Chaplain Richard Blake offered a prayer remembering those who paid the ultimate price by giving their lives for their country.
Jennifer Scanga sang the national anthem, followed by a brief speech by Beakey, who first recognized George Blake, World War II Pearl Harbor veteran who was unable to attend; Leo Gardunio, Korean War veteran, who was part of the honor guard; and others in the crowd who served their country.
“Along with these veterans,” he said, “I want to thank their spouses, girlfriends and parents who made a sacrifice by raising children, maintaining a home and of course worrying daily about their warriors. I salute you all.
“This day is sacred with the almost visible presence of those who have gone before us. We honor the memory of those who gave their lives in the service of our country and those who dropped their burdens by the wayside of life and are gone to eternal rest.”
The ceremony concluded with the playing of taps by Tibor “Ted” Sarai, who was a Hungarian freedom fighter in 1956. He was captured and put in a detention camp in Yugoslavia and later rescued by American soldiers. For that he has been forever grateful and has played taps at American veterans’ observances for more than 40 years.
Following observances at the Veterans Memorial Park the group, which included members of American Legion Post No. 64, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 and Lt. Harry T. Ostrum Jr. Detachment No. 1420 of the Marine Corps League, moved on to the upper Poncha Springs Cemetery and then to Fairview Cemetery for similar observances.
