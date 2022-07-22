Dogs and cats have a new place to shelter when an at-large animal is impounded in southern Chaffee County.
Ark-Valley Humane Society purchased the land and structure at 1425 E St., on U.S. 50 – formerly where the 14ers Wieners food truck was located.
While the 400-square-foot structure will only hold animals for a short time before they are transferred north to Buena Vista, this is a more permanent solution for the Humane Society.
Previously, AVHS was renting a building to serve as a police drop-off in Salida. However, costs associated with the rent were increasing each year.
“Establishing a permanent home for AVHS in Salida ensures that these services can continue at a location convenient to both law enforcement officials and the public,” Amber van Leuken, executive director, said.
According to Zillow, Trulia and Coldwell Banker websites, the property sold July 6 for $650,000.
According to the Chaffee County website, the most recent valuation placed the property at $254,822.
The property will provide a safe and convenient location for stray animals in southern Chaffee County, a critical service AVHS provides, van Leuken said.
Before moving in, AVHS installed two dog and two cat kennels in the building. The building is heated and has a security system and security camera. It is also well insulated and is cooled with fans.
There are no plans to staff the structure as it is strictly a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week drop-off location.
Members of the public who have found stray animals in southern Chaffee County, including Salida and Poncha Springs, may call Chaffee County Communications Center at 719-539-2596 to have an officer meet them at the facility to take the animal.
Dogs and cats that are wearing collars with tags or are microchipped are much more likely to be returned home by the finder or responding officer.
Animals received at the facility without a known owner will be transferred to the Buena Vista shelter for owner reclaim or adoption services.
AVHS owns a transport van and AVHS staff members in Buena Vista are available to retrieve stray animals seven days a week.
Since the beginning of this year six cats and 18 dogs have been received in Salida and transported to the Buena Vista shelter.
Countywide, AVHS has received 133 cats, 202 dogs, five guinea pigs, one potbelly pig, two rabbits, a pet rat and a pet mouse. People looking to relinquish pets are directed to the main shelter in Buena Vista.
“With the purchase of this property, we are excited to establish a permanent presence in Salida to continue to serve the animal welfare needs of our county,” van Leuken said.
For people who would like to volunteer with AVHS in the Salida area, van Leuken said pet foster parents are encouraged so that animals can be sheltered in the home.
Additional volunteer opportunities such as socializing animals, walking dogs or cleaning kennels are available at the shelter in Buena Vista.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.