Melanie Roth, president of Historic St. Elmo, will request support for a Colorado Historical Fund grant to restore a former box car during Chaffee County’s regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Historic St. Elmo is looking to restore one of the former Denver, South Park and Pacific Railroad boxcars that was used as a crew quarters.
They plan to turn the box car into an interpretive display for visitors.
Roth said the grant request will be for approximately $10,000, with a cash match of $1,000.
Commissioners will also hold a public hearing for the Schalit boundary line adjustment request, for 7857 and 7893 CR 150.
The adjustment will be of equal amounts to allow a shed to be built within easement lines.
Other items on the commissioners’ agenda includes:
• Consider an architect for the Emergency Medical Services/Public Safety building design for northern Chaffee County.
• Request from Chaffee Housing Trust to waive building permit fees on eight restricted affordable homes in the River Ridge development.
• Look at possible appointments to the airport board.
• A final resolution amending landfill fees.
• Consider a Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity Grant for waste diversion at the landfill.
• Request for a liquor license review from The Tudor Rose, 6720 CR 104.
• Vote on 2021-27 Ratification and Extension/Amendment #11 of Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency.
• Consider an appointment to fill a vacancy on the Common Ground citizen advisory committee.
To attend the meeting, log on to http://www.chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on their home page.
You can also connect via Zoom at zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID 109 079 543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.